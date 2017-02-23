Hurricane Cocktail
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Roxanne Spruance

The secret to this classic New Orleans cocktail from Kingsley chef Roxanne Spruance is the rum-trifecta. The different aromatics, alcohol proofs and colors of the dark rum, light rum and the 151 rum give this party cocktail more depth. Slideshow: More New Orleans Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces dark Jamaican rum
  • 2 ounces light rum
  • 1.5 ounces passion fruit puree
  • 1 ounce fresh orange juice
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce demerara sugar
  • 1/2 ounce grenadine
  • Crushed ice
  • 151 Rum, for serving
  • Orange slice and maraschino cherry, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, shake the dark rum, light rum, passion fruit puree, orange and lime juices, sugar, grenadine and crushed ice until combined. Strain the mixture into a hurricane glass filled with more crushed ice. Top with a splash of 151 Rum and garnish with the orange slice and cherry. Serve immediately.

