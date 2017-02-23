Hurricane Cocktail

The secret to this classic New Orleans cocktail from Kingsley chef Roxanne Spruance is the rum-trifecta. The different aromatics, alcohol proofs and colors of the dark rum, light rum and the 151 rum give this party cocktail more depth. Slideshow: More New Orleans Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, shake the dark rum, light rum, passion fruit puree, orange and lime juices, sugar, grenadine and crushed ice until combined. Strain the mixture into a hurricane glass filled with more crushed ice. Top with a splash of 151 Rum and garnish with the orange slice and cherry. Serve immediately.
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: 151 Rum is one of my fav liqs, I basically only drink cocktails with it so this recipe is a must try for all of those rum lovers.
Date Published: 2017-05-03
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Well if you drink 3 of this, everything is going to go south! Rum 151 is like drinking fire.
Date Published: 2017-07-06