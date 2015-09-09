Hunting Cabin Steak 

Marinating grilled rib eye steaks in red wine, spices and citrus zest makes them exceptionally good. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the wine and sugar and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cloves, juniper berries, cinnamon sticks, orange zest, lemon zest and nutmeg. Let cool completely.
In a resealable plastic bag or shallow baking dish, combine the steaks with the cooled marinade and refrigerate overnight.
Light a grill. Remove the steaks from the marinade and pat dry; discard the marinade. Rub the steaks with 2 tablespoons of the oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until nicely charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 125° for medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes on a platter.
In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the chanterelles and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice. Spoon the mushrooms over the steaks, garnish with parsley and sea salt and serve.
