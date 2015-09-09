Hunting Cabin Steak 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Vinny Dotolo & Jon Shook
October 2015

Marinating grilled rib eye steaks in red wine, spices and citrus zest makes them exceptionally good. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dry red wine
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 6 whole cloves
  • 6 juniper berries, crushed
  • Two 3-inch cinnamon sticks
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • Two 1-pound bone-in rib eye steaks (about 1 inch thick)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound chanterelle mushrooms
  • Chopped parsley 
  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the wine and sugar and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cloves, juniper berries, cinnamon sticks, orange zest, lemon zest and nutmeg. Let cool completely.  

Step 2    

In a resealable plastic bag or shallow baking dish, combine the steaks with the cooled marinade and refrigerate overnight.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Remove the steaks from the marinade and pat dry; discard the marinade. Rub the steaks with 2 tablespoons of the oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until nicely charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 125° for medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes on a platter.  

Step 4    

In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the chanterelles and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice. Spoon the mushrooms over the steaks, garnish with parsley and sea salt and serve. 

Suggested Pairing

A fragrant, concentrated Sagrantino.

