Hunting Cabin Steak 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the wine and sugar and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cloves, juniper berries, cinnamon sticks, orange zest, lemon zest and nutmeg. Let cool completely.

Step 2 In a resealable plastic bag or shallow baking dish, combine the steaks with the cooled marinade and refrigerate overnight.

Step 3 Light a grill. Remove the steaks from the marinade and pat dry; discard the marinade. Rub the steaks with 2 tablespoons of the oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until nicely charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 125° for medium-rare, 10 to 12 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes on a platter.