Hunter’s Sausage-and-Sauerkraut Stew 

This Polish “hunter’s stew” typically combines at least three different meats, from wild game to pork ribs, sausages, and veal. Chef Andrew Zimmern uses lightly smoked bacon, chicken thighs, and kielbasa in his version. He also adds roasted bell peppers for depth, buttery chanterelles, and crisp-tender fennel. The stew simmers with fermented sauerkraut, another traditional element. “Thankfully,” says Zimmern, “[the sauerkraut] is available in almost any supermarket you walk into.” Slideshow: More Stew Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat broiler. Place bell peppers on a small baking sheet, and roast under broiler or directly over a gas flame, turning frequently, until skins are blackened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium heatproof bowl, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let stand until peppers are cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Remove and discard skins, stems, and seeds; place in a blender. Add tomatoes; process until smooth.
Season chicken to taste with salt and pepper. Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chicken thighs, and cook until browned, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.
Add bacon to Dutch oven, and cook, stirring, until bacon begins to render, about 2 minutes. Add onion and mushrooms, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to turn golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in fennel, leek, garlic, and paprika, and cook 2 minutes. Add kielbasa, dill, and parsley. Cook, stirring, until sausage is heated through, 3 to 4 minutes.
Return chicken to Dutch oven. Add wine, bring to a boil, and cook until liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add pepper mixture, and bring to a simmer. Add stock and sauerkraut; stir to combine. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat, and simmer gently until vegetables are tender and chicken shreds when prodded with a fork, about 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt, and serve.
