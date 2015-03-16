Hunter's Chicken Stew
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Mimi Thorisson
April 2015

Blogger Mimi Thorisson simmers chicken in a broth made with wine, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic and herbs for this wonderful stew. Slideshow: More Light Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • One 4-pound chicken, cut into 8 pieces
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • All-purpose flour, for dusting
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 large shallots, sliced
  • 2 large garlic cloves, sliced
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoons tomato paste
  • One 15-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 1/2 ounce dried porcini mushrooms, rinsed
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 pound cremini mushrooms, halved
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and dust with flour. Add half of  the chicken to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and chicken. 

Step 2    

Add the onion, shallots, garlic and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and tomato paste and simmer until slightly reduced, 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, stock, porcini, thyme and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Nestle the chicken in the sauce, cover and simmer over moderately low heat until nearly cooked, about 25 minutes. Stir in the cremini mushrooms and cook, uncovered, until  the chicken is cooked through, about 12 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs and bay leaf. Transfer the stew to plates,  garnish with parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The chicken stew can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

Serve With

Roasted potatoes. 

Suggested Pairing

This rich, earthy stew is spectacular with red Burgundy.

