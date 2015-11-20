Hungarian Split Pea Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 8 cups
Ian Knauer
September 2014

If using hot paprika, be sure to taste it to make sure it’s not too spicy. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 ham hock, split in half
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 medium carrots, sliced
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped dill, plus more for garnish
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1 pound dried split peas
  • Sour cream for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, brown the ham hock in the oil over medium high heat, turning occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir the onions, garlic, paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the carrots, celery, dill, stock, and split peas and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the split peas are very soft and falling apart, about 1 1/2 hours. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve garnished with the sour cream, dill fronds and paprika.

