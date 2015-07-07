Hums of Aisling
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Pamela Wiznitzer

New York City mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer describes this hot Irish whiskey drink as perfect on a bitter-cold day. According to Wiznitzer, many women in the 1700s and 1800s snuck whiskey into their hot drinks. “Thank goodness there’s nothing taboo about a woman enjoying a hot whiskey drink these days,” she says. Slideshow: Irish Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Irish whiskey, preferably Connemara
  • 1 ounce applejack (American apple brandy)
  • 1/2 ounce Amaro Montenegro
  • 1/2 ounce Cinnamon Syrup (See Note)
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • 3 dashes of orange bitters
  • 3 ounces hot water
  • 1 star anise pod and a small pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a warmed mug or heatproof glass, combine the whiskey, applejack, amaro, Cinnamon Syrup, lemon juice, both bitters and hot water. Stir briefly and garnish with the star anise and nutmeg.

Notes

Cinnamon Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 4 ounces water and three 2-inch cinnamon sticks broken into large pieces. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Discard the cinnamon. Transfer the syrup to a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up