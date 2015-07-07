Hums of Aisling

New York City mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer describes this hot Irish whiskey drink as perfect on a bitter-cold day. According to Wiznitzer, many women in the 1700s and 1800s snuck whiskey into their hot drinks. “Thank goodness there’s nothing taboo about a woman enjoying a hot whiskey drink these days,” she says.
In a warmed mug or heatproof glass, combine the whiskey, applejack, amaro, Cinnamon Syrup, lemon juice, both bitters and hot water. Stir briefly and garnish with the star anise and nutmeg.
Cinnamon Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 4 ounces water and three 2-inch cinnamon sticks broken into large pieces. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Discard the cinnamon. Transfer the syrup to a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.
