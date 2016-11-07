Hummus  Trio

Beet Hummus

Wrap 3 medium beets loosely in foil and set them on a baking sheet. Roast at 425 degrees for 1 hour, or until tender. Let cool, then peel and chop. Add the beets to the other ingredients in Step 3. Garnish with toasted almonds, crumbled feta, dukka, thinly sliced scallions and sliced watermelon radishes.

Spinach-and-Herb Hummus

Blanch 6 ounces of curly spinach in boiling salted water until wilted, about 10 seconds. Drain well and cool under running water. Squeeze the spinach dry and coarsely chop. Using a blender and working in batches, if necessary, add the spinach and 1 1/2 cups mixed herbs (parsley, cilantro or dill) to the other ingredients in Step 3. Garnish with olive oil, toasted pine nuts, chopped herbs and kale chips. Serve with harissa.