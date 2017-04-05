Hummus & Salad Pizza 

In this fun dish, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple bakes store-bought pizza dough until it’s warm and crisp, then spreads it with hummus and tops it with a bright tangle of lemony greens and herbs. The dish was inspired by the spring-greens pizza that chef Eric Korsh makes at NYC’s North End Grill. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450° for at least 30 minutes. On a large rimmed baking sheet, stretch and pull the dough to a 14-inch-long oval and brush with olive oil. Bake for about 15 minutes, until the crust is puffed and browned.
In a bowl, toss the mesclun with the parsley, mint, pea shoots and lemon juice. Spread the hummus on the hot crust. Pile the salad on the pizza and season with flaky sea salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and top with shredded ricotta salata. Cut into wedges and serve right away.
