Hummus & Salad Pizza 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : One 12-inch pizza
Justin Chapple
May 2017

In this fun dish, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple bakes store-bought pizza dough until it’s warm and crisp, then spreads it with hummus and tops it with a bright tangle of lemony greens and herbs. The dish was inspired by the spring-greens pizza that chef Eric Korsh makes at NYC’s North End Grill. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pizza dough 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling 
  • 1 cup mesclun greens 
  • 1 cup parsley leaves 
  • 1 cup mint leaves 
  • 1 cup snipped pea shoots, sunflower sprouts or purslane 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 cup prepared hummus, at room temperature 
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Pepper
  • Shredded ricotta salata, for serving  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450° for at least 30 minutes. On a large rimmed baking sheet, stretch and pull the dough to a 14-inch-long oval and brush with olive oil. Bake for about 15 minutes, until the crust is puffed and browned.  

Step 2    

In a bowl, toss the mesclun with the parsley, mint, pea shoots and lemon juice. Spread the hummus on the hot crust. Pile the salad on the pizza and season with flaky sea salt  and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and top with shredded ricotta salata. Cut into wedges and serve right away.

