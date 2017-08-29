Humm Dogs 
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Daniel Humm
October 2017

This crazy-luxurious and addictively delicious hot dog is a signature of star chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park and Made Nice. It’s all-beef, deep-fried and bacon-wrapped, piled into a bun with truffle mayo, Gruyère cheese, and a bright and crunchy relish made with mustard seeds, celery and celery root. Slideshow: More Hot Dog Recipes

Ingredients

RELISH :

  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup sugar 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning  
  • 1/4 cup yellow mustard seeds 
  • 1/2 cup finely diced peeled celery root 
  • 1/4 cup finely diced celery 
  • 1/4 cup finely diced half-sour pickle 

TRUFFLE MAYONNAISE :

  • 1 large egg yolk 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 cup canola oil 
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh black truffle or 1 1/2 teaspoons  white truffle oil 

HOT DOGS :

  • 8 all-beef hot dogs 
  • 8 thin slices of bacon 
  • Canola oil, for frying 
  • 8 split-top hot dog buns 
  • 8 slices of Gruyère, halved 
  • Inner celery leaves,  for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the relish In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup  of the vinegar with the sugar, 1/4 cup of water and the  1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add the mustard seeds and let cool completely. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate overnight. Drain before using. 

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the celery root, celery and half-sour pickle with 3 tablespoons of the drained mustard seeds and the remaining 1 tablespoon of vinegar. Season the relish with salt. Save the remaining mustard seeds for another use. 

Step 3    

Make the mayonnaise In  a mini food processor, puree the egg yolk with the lemon juice, mustard and salt until smooth. With the machine on, very  gradually add the canola oil until emulsified and the mayonnaise is thick. Scrape into a small bowl and stir in the truffle.  

Step 4    

Make the hot dogs Preheat the oven to 350°. Pat the hot dogs and bacon dry with paper towels. Wrap each dog with a slice of bacon in a spiral; secure the bacon with toothpicks.  

Step 5    

In a large saucepan, heat  3 inches of canola oil to 350°. Fry the hot dogs over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned and the bacon is crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Discard the toothpicks. 

Step 6    

Arrange the buns cut side  up on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread the inside of each bun with some of the truffle mayonnaise and fill with  a hot dog and a slice of Gruyère. Bake for about 5 minutes, until the cheese is melted.  Top with some of the relish  and garnish with celery  leaves. Serve right away.  

Make Ahead

The celery  relish and the truffle mayonnaise can be refrigerated separately overnight. 

