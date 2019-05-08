Huli Huli Chicken Wings

Sheldon Simeon uses fresh ginger and pineapple juice to add bright heat and tang to the sweet, teriyaki-like homemade huli huli sauce that coats the chicken wings and pineapple slices in this recipe. The marinade helps the wings get smoky-sweet on the grill and retain a delicious juicy bite. Huli huli means “turn turn”—huli huli chicken is local specialty on Oahu, where vendors thread chickens on a special rotating grill and broil it over charcoal. When grilling at home, be sure to turn the chicken wings often so they crisp evenly. The slices of fresh, glazed pineapple get smoky on the grill and play off the juicy, caramelized chicken.
How to Make It
Stir together pineapple juice, stock, soy sauce, brown sugar, ketchup, ginger, and garlic in a medium bowl. Reserve 1 cup marinade for basting and drizzling. Place chicken in a large ziplock plastic freezer bag; add remaining marinade. Seal bag, and refrigerate at least 3 hours or up to overnight.
Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle chicken with salt. Preheat grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Place chicken on oiled grates; grill, turning and basting often with 1/2 cup of the reserved marinade, until crispy and a meat thermometer registers 160°F, about 25 to 35 minutes. Transfer chicken to a platter. Baste pineapple slices with some of the remaining marinade; place on oiled grates, and grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear, about 4 minutes per side. Cut pineapple slices as desired. Add to platter, and garnish with scallions. Drizzle with remaining marinade.