Huguenot Torte with Cherries
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Andrew Zimmern
July 2014

The achingly perfect, meringue-like mantle of this classic pie is almost identical to the classic 19th-century Russian dessert referred to as Fallen Ruins. Fallen desserts resemble a hot mess when they are served, but you will want to make this for your family again and again. It proves that visual perfection isn’t a prerequisite for eating pleasure. Slideshow: Fruit Cobblers and Crisps

Ingredients

  • Softened unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced almonds
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • Fine salt
  • 1/2 pound sweet cherries, pitted and halved
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Butter a 2-quart oval baking dish. Spread the almonds on a large rimmed baking sheet and toast for about 10 minutes, until light golden; let cool completely. Leave the oven on.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, beat the eggs until frothy. Whisk in both sugars along with the vanilla and almond extracts, then whisk in the flour, baking powder and a generous pinch of salt. Fold in the cherries and 1 cup of the toasted almonds. Scrape the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

Step 3    

Bake the torte for about 50 minutes, until the top is browned and crisp. Let cool for 20 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream and the remaining 1/2 cup of toasted almonds.

Make Ahead

The torte can be covered and kept overnight at room temperature.

