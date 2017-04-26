This is a very straightforward breakfast dish from Motul on the Yucatán Peninsula. The contrasts really appeal to me: the sweetness of the plantains with the saltiness of the ham and the spiciness of the sauce. Some people put sour cream on it, but I don’t think it needs any because of the queso fresco. Huevos Motuleños already has all the perfect elements, if you can get a bite of everything together in your mouth at one time. It’s a classic breakfast dish. —Karen Taylor Reprinted from All About Eggs: Everything We Know About the World’s Most Important Food. Copyright © 2017 by Lucky Peach, LLC. Photographs and illustrations copyright © 2017 by Tamara Shopsin and Jason Fulford. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes