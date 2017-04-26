Huevos Motuleños
Karen Taylor

This is a very straightforward breakfast dish from Motul on the Yucatán Peninsula. The contrasts really appeal to me: the sweetness of the plantains with the saltiness of the ham and the spiciness of the sauce. Some people put sour cream on it, but I don’t think it needs any because of the queso fresco. Huevos Motuleños already has all the perfect elements, if you can get a bite of everything together in your mouth at one time. It’s a classic breakfast dish. —Karen Taylor Reprinted from All About Eggs: Everything We Know About the World’s Most Important Food. Copyright ©  2017 by Lucky Peach, LLC. Photographs and illustrations copyright ©  2017 by Tamara Shopsin and Jason Fulford. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil
  • 4 corn tortillas
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 ripe plantain, cut into 1/4-inch-thick coins
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 thin ham slices
  • Habanero Salsa (see Note)
  • 1/2 cup green peas
  • 1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco
  • Black beans, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large pan with 1 inch of oil. Heat the oil over medium heat, until a tortilla crumb sizzles gently when it hits the oil. Add 1 tortilla at a time and fry until halfway crisp. Remove and let drain on a cooling rack. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.

Step 2    

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the plantain and sauté until golden, about 6 minutes. Reserve for plating.

Step 3    

In the same pan, heat another 1 tablespoon oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add the eggs and fry until you have soft yolks.

Step 4    

Assemble the motuleños: Place 2 tortillas on each plate, layer each tortilla with 1 slice of ham and 1 fried egg. Top each egg with habanero salsa, 4 or 5 slices of plantain, the peas, and queso fresco. Serve with black beans, if you like.

Notes

Habanero Salsa

