Huckleberry and Butter Pie 

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine huckleberries and butter in a large saucepan over medium-high, and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer, and cook, stirring often, until berries have thickened and mixture has reduced to 3 cups, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl; let cool 30 minutes. Add 11/2 cups sugar, flour, salt, and, if desired, sumac and violet extract; stir to combine. Chill until ready to use.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 425°F with rack in lower third of oven. Place a rimmed baking sheet in oven (do not remove pan while oven preheats). Line a 91/2-inch deep-dish pie plate with 1 pie crust. Chill 20 minutes.

Step 3 Spoon huckleberry mixture into chilled crust. Top with remaining pie crust. Trim edges, and crimp to seal. Lightly brush top crust with egg wash, cut vents in crust, and sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar.