Huckleberry and Butter Pie 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Food & Wine
May 2018

Huckleberries are similar to blueberries; either will work here. Sumac, a dried crimson berry common in Middle Eastern cooking, is naturally tart. It stands in for the lemon here and heightens the floral aroma of the berries. Violet extract is the can’t-quite-place-it element that intensifies the jammy berry filling. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 cups fresh or frozen huckleberries or wild blueberries (about 1 1/2 pounds) 
  • 1 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, divided 
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour (about 3 1/4 ounces) 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 3 tablespoons ground sumac (optional) 
  • 3 drops violet extract (optional) 
  • Double-Crust Pie Dough (see Note)
  • 1 large egg yolk whisked with 1 tsp. water 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine huckleberries and butter in a large saucepan over medium-high, and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer, and cook, stirring often, until berries have thickened and mixture has reduced to 3 cups, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl; let cool 30 minutes. Add 11/2 cups sugar, flour, salt, and, if desired, sumac and violet extract; stir to combine. Chill until ready to use. 

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 425°F with rack in lower third of oven. Place a rimmed baking sheet in oven (do not remove pan while oven preheats). Line a 91/2-inch deep-dish pie plate with 1 pie crust. Chill 20 minutes.  

Step 3    

Spoon huckleberry mixture into chilled crust. Top with remaining pie crust. Trim edges, and crimp to seal. Lightly brush top crust with egg wash, cut vents in crust, and sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. 

Step 4    

Place pie plate on preheated baking sheet, and bake at 425°F for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F, and bake until crust is golden brown and filling is set, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Loosely cover with foil after 35 to 40 minutes to prevent overbrowning. Place pie on wire rack to cool completely, at least 4 hours. 

Make Ahead

The filling can be made 3 days ahead. Chill until ready to assemble pie. Pie can be baked 3 days ahead; cool, cover with plastic wrap, and chill. Bring to room temperature before serving. 

Serve With

Double-Crust Pie Dough

