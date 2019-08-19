Huacatay Dipping Sauce
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 2/3 cups
By Stephanie Izard
September 2019

Huacatay, or Peruvian black mint, is a member of the marigold family. It’s hard to come by fresh in States, but the jarred paste is smooth and creamy with notes of green tea; look for it online or in Latin markets.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup neutral oil (such as grapeseed)
  • 1/4 cup roughly chopped red onion
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3/4 cup huacatay paste
  • 4 ounces cream cheese (about 1/2 cup), at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add onion, jalapeño, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in huacatay paste. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer huacatay mixture to a blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add cream cheese, lime juice, and mint; process until fully incorporated, about 30 seconds.

