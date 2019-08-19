Huacatay Dipping Sauce

Huacatay, or Peruvian black mint, is a member of the marigold family. It’s hard to come by fresh in States, but the jarred paste is smooth and creamy with notes of green tea; look for it online or in Latin markets.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add onion, jalapeño, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in huacatay paste. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.
Step 2
Transfer huacatay mixture to a blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add cream cheese, lime juice, and mint; process until fully incorporated, about 30 seconds.