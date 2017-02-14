House Steak Sauce 

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and raisins and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the gochujang, paprika, peppercorns and celery seeds and cook, stirring, until the gochujang deepens in color, about 1 minute. Add the orange juice and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add all of the remaining ingredients, except the salt, along with 3/4 cup of water and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Season with salt and scrape the sauce into a blender; let cool slightly. Wipe out the saucepan.