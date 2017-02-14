House Steak Sauce 

“We like to elevate the familiar,” says chef Michael Voltaggio. At his restaurant Voltaggio Brothers Steak House outside Washington, DC, Michael and his brother, Bryan, wanted to re-create their favorite store-bought sauce. “It tastes very similar, but we spice ours with gochujang and a little fresh orange juice for sweetness.” Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic and raisins and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the gochujang, paprika, peppercorns and celery seeds and cook, stirring, until the gochujang deepens in color, about 1 minute. Add the orange juice and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add all of the remaining ingredients, except the salt, along with 3/4 cup of water and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Season with salt and scrape the sauce into a blender; let cool slightly. Wipe out the saucepan.
Puree the steak sauce until very smooth, about 2 minutes. Pass it through a mesh sieve set over the saucepan, pressing on the solids. Simmer the steak sauce over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature before serving.
Make Ahead
