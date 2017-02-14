House Steak Sauce 
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/2 cups
Bryan Voltaggio and Michael Voltaggio
March 2017

“We like to elevate the familiar,” says chef Michael Voltaggio. At his restaurant Voltaggio Brothers Steak House outside Washington, DC, Michael and his brother, Bryan, wanted to re-create their favorite store-bought sauce. “It tastes very similar, but we spice ours with gochujang and a little fresh orange juice for sweetness.” Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons raisins 
  • 1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)  
  • 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns 
  • 1/8 teaspoon celery seeds 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice 
  • 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire 
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup 
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar 
  • Kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion,  garlic and raisins and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add  the gochujang, paprika, peppercorns and celery seeds and cook, stirring, until the gochujang deepens in color, about  1 minute. Add the orange juice and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add all of the remaining ingredients, except the salt, along with 3/4 cup of water and simmer over moderate heat,  stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Season with salt and scrape  the sauce into a blender; let cool slightly. Wipe out the saucepan. 

Step 2    

Puree the steak sauce until very smooth, about 2 minutes. Pass it through a mesh sieve set over the saucepan, pressing on the solids. Simmer the  steak sauce over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally,  until thickened, about 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature before serving. 

Make Ahead

The steak sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up