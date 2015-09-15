Hot, Sour and Sweet Soup with Coconut
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Molly Yeh
November 2014

Stirring in coconut milk right at the end of this recipe elevates this Hot and Sour soup to a whole new level. Your taste buds will go wild in the best way possible. Slideshow: More Asian Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 dried lily buds
  • 5 dried wood ear mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 stalks scallions, minced, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 8 ounces ground pork
  • 1 quart chicken stock
  • 8 ounces firm tofu, diced
  • 1/2 cup bamboo shoots, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup Chinese black vinegar, plus more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • One 13.5-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • Chili oil, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the lily buds with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. In another small bowl, cover the dried wood ear mushrooms with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse and coarsely chop.

Step 2    

In a large pot, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the garlic, scallions, ginger and pork and cook, stirring to break up the meat, until no pink remains, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a simmer. Measure out 1/4 cup of the stock and set aside in a small bowl. Add the lily buds, mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, pepper, and sugar to the pot, and return the soup to a simmer. Stir the cornstarch into the reserved 1/4 cup of stock and then drizzle the mixture into the soup, stirring gently until slightly thickened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and return to a simmer.

Step 3    

Taste and add more of the vinegar and soy sauce if desired. Divide into bowls and garnish with the scallions. Serve with chili oil.

Make Ahead

This soup can be made the day before.

Notes

Lily buds, wood ear mushrooms, and Chinese black vinegar are available at Asian grocery stores.

