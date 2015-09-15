Hot, Sour and Sweet Soup with Coconut

Stirring in coconut milk right at the end of this recipe elevates this Hot and Sour soup to a whole new level. Your taste buds will go wild in the best way possible. Slideshow: More Asian Soup Recipes
In a small bowl, cover the lily buds with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. In another small bowl, cover the dried wood ear mushrooms with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse and coarsely chop.
In a large pot, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the garlic, scallions, ginger and pork and cook, stirring to break up the meat, until no pink remains, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a simmer. Measure out 1/4 cup of the stock and set aside in a small bowl. Add the lily buds, mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, pepper, and sugar to the pot, and return the soup to a simmer. Stir the cornstarch into the reserved 1/4 cup of stock and then drizzle the mixture into the soup, stirring gently until slightly thickened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and return to a simmer.
Taste and add more of the vinegar and soy sauce if desired. Divide into bowls and garnish with the scallions. Serve with chili oil.
Lily buds, wood ear mushrooms, and Chinese black vinegar are available at Asian grocery stores.
