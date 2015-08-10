Hot Sauce Spinach-Artichoke Hummus
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3 cups
Sarah Bolla
March 2014

This tangy, chunky, brightly flavored spinach-artichoke hummus is fabulous with hot sauce and crispy toast or pita chips Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups spinach, packed
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas (about 1 1/2 cups), rinsed and drained
  • One 12-ounce jar artichoke hearts in water, drained
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 3 tablespoons hot cayenne pepper sauce 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • Kosher Salt 
  • freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Add the spinach to a medium saucepan, cover and cook over low heat until bright green and tender, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes. Squeeze and drain the excess water from the spinach and set aside.

Step 2    

In a food processor, add the spinach and pulse until finely chopped. Combine the chickpeas, artichokes, garlic, tahini, 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce, cumin, cayenne, and salt and puree to a chunky consistency. Scrape down the side of the bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and lemon juice and puree until smooth. Loosen the consistency with water, and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Scrape the hummus into a bowl. Drizzle with the remaining olive oil and douse with a few tablespoons of the hot sauce over the top. Serve with pita chips.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature to serve.

