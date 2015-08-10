Hot Sauce Spinach-Artichoke Hummus

Add the spinach to a medium saucepan, cover and cook over low heat until bright green and tender, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes. Squeeze and drain the excess water from the spinach and set aside.

Step 2

In a food processor, add the spinach and pulse until finely chopped. Combine the chickpeas, artichokes, garlic, tahini, 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce, cumin, cayenne, and salt and puree to a chunky consistency. Scrape down the side of the bowl. Add 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and lemon juice and puree until smooth. Loosen the consistency with water, and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Scrape the hummus into a bowl. Drizzle with the remaining olive oil and douse with a few tablespoons of the hot sauce over the top. Serve with pita chips.