Hot Sauce Butter–Roasted Chicken with Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. In a small bowl, blend the butter, hot sauce and 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Refrigerate until spreadable, 10 minutes.

Step 2 Wrap the center pillar of a 10-inch Bundt pan with foil. In a bowl, toss the potatoes and shallots with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Add to the pan.

Step 3 Run your fingers under the breast and thigh skin of the chicken to loosen. Spread the butter under the skin, over the breast and thighs. Season with salt and pepper and perch on the pan by inserting the center pillar into the cavity.