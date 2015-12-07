Hot Sauce Butter–Roasted Chicken with Potatoes

Roasting a hot-sauce-and-butter-rubbed chicken perched on a Bundt pan makes for supremely juicy meat, crisp skin and totally delicious flavor. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. In a small bowl, blend the butter, hot sauce and 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Refrigerate until spreadable, 10 minutes.
Wrap the center pillar of a 10-inch Bundt pan with foil. In a bowl, toss the potatoes and shallots with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Add to the pan.
Run your fingers under the breast and thigh skin of the chicken to loosen. Spread the butter under the skin, over the breast and thighs. Season with salt and pepper and perch on the pan by inserting the center pillar into the cavity.
Roast the chicken in the center of the oven for about 1 hour, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 155°. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 15 minutes. Carve the chicken and serve with the potatoes and shallots.
Serve With
A big green salad.
Author Name: Melody Ossola
Review Body: Delicious. Has quickly become our family's go to easy weekend dinner.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-03-23