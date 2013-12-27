Hot Quinoa Cereal
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
November 2013

Hearty quinoa cooked with steel-cut oats, cinnamon and sugar is a perfect hot breakfast for a cold winter morning. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 cup steel-cut oats
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 cups water
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • Milk and nuts or fresh berries, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Bring the quinoa, oats, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and water to a rolling boil in a large pot. Reduce heat, add the cinnamon and brown sugar, and stir. Let the mixture simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the water is fully absorbed into the grains, spoon hot cereal into bowls and serve with cold milk. Garnish with fresh berries or nuts.

Make Ahead

The quinoa and steel-cut oats can be made a day ahead and refrigerated, then rewarmed to serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up