Hot Quinoa Cereal

Hearty quinoa cooked with steel-cut oats, cinnamon and sugar is a perfect hot breakfast for a cold winter morning.
How to Make It
Step
Bring the quinoa, oats, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and water to a rolling boil in a large pot. Reduce heat, add the cinnamon and brown sugar, and stir. Let the mixture simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the water is fully absorbed into the grains, spoon hot cereal into bowls and serve with cold milk. Garnish with fresh berries or nuts.
Make Ahead
The quinoa and steel-cut oats can be made a day ahead and refrigerated, then rewarmed to serve.
