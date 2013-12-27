Hot Quinoa Cereal

Step

Bring the quinoa, oats, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and water to a rolling boil in a large pot. Reduce heat, add the cinnamon and brown sugar, and stir. Let the mixture simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the water is fully absorbed into the grains, spoon hot cereal into bowls and serve with cold milk. Garnish with fresh berries or nuts.