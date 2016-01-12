Hot Potato, Cold Potato

How to Make It

Step 1 make the soup In a small saucepan, combine the diced potato with the truffle juice and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the potato is tender, about 20 minutes. Add the cream and return to a simmer.

Step 2 Transfer the potato mixture to a blender. Add 3⁄4 teaspoon of salt and 1/3 cup of water and puree until smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in the truffle oil until incorporated. Season with salt. Strain the soup through a fine sieve into a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, about 3 hours.

Step 3 prepare the garnishes In a medium saucepan, melt the pound of butter. Simmer gently over low heat until foam rises to the surface, about 3 minutes. Using a spoon, skim the foam off the surface. Slowly pour the butter through a cheesecloth-lined sieve into a medium bowl, stopping before you reach the milky solids at the bottom of the saucepan; wipe out the pan. Return the clarified butter to the saucepan and add the potato balls. Bring to a slow simmer over moderately low heat and cook the potato balls until they are tender, about 15 minutes. Keep the potato balls in the butter.