Hot Potato, Cold Potato
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Grant Achatz

“I’ve always been thrilled by the sensation of having two different temperatures on the palate at one time,” Achatz says. Here, he contrasts a creamy, chilled potato soup with hot potato balls. More Potato Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

Soup

  • 1 large Yukon Gold potato (about 8 ounces), peeled and cut into 1⁄2-inch dice 
  • 1/4 cup black truffle juice (see Note) 
  • 1⁄2 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon white truffle oil 

Garnishes

  • 1 pound unsalted butter, plus 1⁄2 tablespoon cold unsalted butter cut into 8 very small cubes and frozen 
  • 1 medium Yukon Gold potato (about 6 ounces), scrubbed and scooped into 8 balls with a 1⁄2-inch melon baller 
  • 1⁄2 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, cut into 8 very small pieces 
  • 2 chives, cut into eight 1-inch lengths 
  • 8 thin slices of fresh black truffle (optional) 
  • Maldon salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    make the soup

In a small saucepan, combine the diced potato with the truffle juice and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the potato is tender, about 20 minutes. Add the cream and return to a simmer.

Step 2    

Transfer the potato mixture to a blender. Add 3⁄4 teaspoon of salt and 1/3 cup of water and puree until smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in the truffle oil until incorporated. Season with salt. Strain the soup through a fine sieve into a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, about 3 hours.

Step 3    prepare the garnishes

In a medium saucepan, melt the pound of butter. Simmer gently over low heat until foam rises to the surface, about 3 minutes. Using a spoon, skim the foam off the surface. Slowly pour the butter through a cheesecloth-lined sieve into a medium bowl, stopping before you reach the milky solids at the bottom of the saucepan; wipe out the pan. Return the clarified butter to the saucepan and add the potato balls. Bring to a slow simmer over moderately low heat and cook the potato balls until they are tender, about 15 minutes. Keep the potato balls in the butter.

Step 4    

Pour the chilled soup into 8 small bowls or shot glasses. Garnish each soup with 1 piece of cheese, frozen butter and chive, plus a hot potato ball and a truffle slice. Sprinkle with Maldon salt and serve. Alternatively, skewer 1 piece of cheese, frozen butter and chive and a hot potato ball onto each of 8 mini skewers, drape with a truffle slice, sprinkle with Maldon salt and serve.

Make Ahead

The potato soup can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Notes

Black truffle juice is available at Italian specialty stores and online at amazon.com. 

