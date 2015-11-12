Hot Pepper Shrimp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Adam Schop
December 2015

Use head-on shrimp if you can for this Jamaican recipe; the shells keep the shrimp tender and also trap all the delectable spices and seasonings. Slideshow: More Grilled Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 8 scallions, 2 minced and 6 cut into 1-inch lengths
  • One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 6 tablespoons thyme leaves
  • 2 tablespoons sweet paprika
  • 2 teaspoons ground allspice
  • 1/2 Scotch bonnet or habanero chile, stemmed and minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 20 extra-large shell-on shrimp, deveined (see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion, garlic, minced scallions, ginger, thyme, paprika,  allspice and chile, season with salt and pepper and cook over high heat until the vegetables are softened and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Scrape into a bowl. 

Step 2    

In the same skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the shrimp, season with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, turning once, until curled, about  4 minutes. Return the cooked aromatics to the skillet and add the remaining scallions and the vinegar. Cook, tossing, until the shrimp are evenly coated and the scallions are softened, about 3 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve.

Notes

To devein shell-on shrimp, slit them down the back with kitchen shears and remove the intestinal vein, then rinse well.

Suggested Pairing

WINE: Txakoli, from northern Spain, is citrusy and spritzy, refreshing with these spicy shrimp.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up