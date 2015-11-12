Hot Pepper Shrimp

Use head-on shrimp if you can for this Jamaican recipe; the shells keep the shrimp tender and also trap all the delectable spices and seasonings. Slideshow: More Grilled Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion, garlic, minced scallions, ginger, thyme, paprika, allspice and chile, season with salt and pepper and cook over high heat until the vegetables are softened and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Scrape into a bowl.
In the same skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the shrimp, season with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, turning once, until curled, about 4 minutes. Return the cooked aromatics to the skillet and add the remaining scallions and the vinegar. Cook, tossing, until the shrimp are evenly coated and the scallions are softened, about 3 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve.
Notes
To devein shell-on shrimp, slit them down the back with kitchen shears and remove the intestinal vein, then rinse well.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5