Hot Pepper Shrimp

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion, garlic, minced scallions, ginger, thyme, paprika, allspice and chile, season with salt and pepper and cook over high heat until the vegetables are softened and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Scrape into a bowl.

Step 2

In the same skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the shrimp, season with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, turning once, until curled, about 4 minutes. Return the cooked aromatics to the skillet and add the remaining scallions and the vinegar. Cook, tossing, until the shrimp are evenly coated and the scallions are softened, about 3 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve.