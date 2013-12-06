Hot Lemonade with Rum

Many grandmothers consider hot lemonade to be good for whatever ails you. It is especially soothing when spiked with high-quality dark rum. This version is also great served chilled. Great Comfort Food Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, combine the water with the lemon juice and sugar. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the rum. Pour the lemonade into warm mugs, garnish with lemon slices and candy swizzle sticks and serve.
