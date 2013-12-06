Hot Lemonade with Rum
Suzanne Lombardi
December 2000

Many grandmothers consider hot lemonade to be good for whatever ails you. It is especially soothing when spiked with high-quality dark rum. This version is also great served chilled.  Great Comfort Food Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup dark rum
  • Lemon slices and cinnamon candy swizzle sticks, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the water with the lemon juice and sugar. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the rum. Pour the lemonade into warm mugs, garnish with lemon slices and candy swizzle sticks and serve.

