Hot Fudge Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Annabelle Topacio and Ian Flores
August 2015

This hot fudge sauce from the San Francisco ice cream shop Mr. and Mrs. Miscellaneous is perfect: Rich and shiny, it gets pleasantly chewy when it hits the cold ice cream. Slideshow: More Fudge Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a heatproof medium bowl, combine both of the chocolates with the butter. Set the bowl over a medium saucepan of simmering water and stir until the chocolate and butter are melted and blended. Remove the bowl and set aside. Pour the water out of the saucepan.

Step 2    

In the saucepan, combine the corn syrup, sugar, salt and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat.

Step 3    

Reduce the heat to moderate and whisk in the melted chocolate. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and shiny, 18 to 20 minutes.

Step 4    

Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Use immediately or let cool completely and refrigerate. Rewarm in a microwave before serving.

Make Ahead

The hot fudge sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

