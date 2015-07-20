Hot Fudge Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a heatproof medium bowl, combine both of the chocolates with the butter. Set the bowl over a medium saucepan of simmering water and stir until the chocolate and butter are melted and blended. Remove the bowl and set aside. Pour the water out of the saucepan.

Step 2 In the saucepan, combine the corn syrup, sugar, salt and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat.

Step 3 Reduce the heat to moderate and whisk in the melted chocolate. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and shiny, 18 to 20 minutes.