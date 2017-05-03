Hot Dogs with Grilled  Pickle Relish 

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the pickle slices over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred on both sides, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a work surface to cool, then finely chop.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 minutes. Add the vinegar, sugar and mustard seeds and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the pickles; let cool completely. Fold in the parsley and season with salt.