Hot Dogs with Grilled  Pickle Relish 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Justin Chapple
June 2017

In place of overly sweet store-bought relish, Justin Chapple grills dill pickles, then combines them with onion, vinegar, mustard seeds and parsley for a smoky, well-balanced relish with delightful pops of mustard seed.  Slideshow: More Hot Dog Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 dill pickles, sliced lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slabs 
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1 cup finely chopped white onion 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard seeds 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley 
  • 8 all-beef hot dogs 
  • 8 hot dog buns, split and toasted 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the pickle slices over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred on both sides, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a work surface to cool, then finely chop.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 minutes. Add the vinegar, sugar and mustard seeds and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the pickles; let cool completely. Fold in the parsley and season with salt.  

Step 3    

Relight your grill or heat the grill pan. Grill the hot dogs over moderate  heat, turning occasionally, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Serve  the hot dogs in the buns with the relish. 

