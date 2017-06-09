Hot Dog Nachos
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

These next level hot dog nachos from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn are drizzled with sharp cheddar beer cheese that takes less than 2 minutes to cook in the microwave. Slideshow: More Nacho Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 all-beef hot dogs, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 3 tablespoons beer, preferably lager
  • 8 ounces cheese-flavored tortillas chips, preferably Doritos
  • 8 ounces tortilla chips
  • Sour cream, salsa, cilantro leaves, thinly sliced scallions and sliced pickled jalapeños for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a plate with a paper towel and put the hot dogs on top. Microwave the hot dogs on high power until hot, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine the milk with the butter and microwave on high power until the milk is warm and the butter is melted, 30 seconds. Add the cheese and beer and microwave on high power until the cheese is just melted, 30 seconds. Stir until smooth.

Step 3    

Scatter half of the chips on a large platter. Drizzle with half of the cheese sauce, then top with half of the hot dogs. Repeat with the remaining chips, cheese sauce and hot dogs. Garnish with sour cream, salsa, cilantro, scallions and jalapeños. Serve immediately.

