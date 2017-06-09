These next level hot dog nachos from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn are drizzled with sharp cheddar beer cheese that takes less than 2 minutes to cook in the microwave. Slideshow: More Nacho Recipes
How to Make It
Line a plate with a paper towel and put the hot dogs on top. Microwave the hot dogs on high power until hot, about 2 minutes.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine the milk with the butter and microwave on high power until the milk is warm and the butter is melted, 30 seconds. Add the cheese and beer and microwave on high power until the cheese is just melted, 30 seconds. Stir until smooth.
Scatter half of the chips on a large platter. Drizzle with half of the cheese sauce, then top with half of the hot dogs. Repeat with the remaining chips, cheese sauce and hot dogs. Garnish with sour cream, salsa, cilantro, scallions and jalapeños. Serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 1
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Rik Lain Schell
Review Body: This recipe is a horror story. The creator seems to have never eaten nachos before. The cheese sauce ends up watery. And hot dogs? Really???
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-08-03