Hot Dog Nachos

How to Make It

Step 1 Line a plate with a paper towel and put the hot dogs on top. Microwave the hot dogs on high power until hot, about 2 minutes.

Step 2 In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine the milk with the butter and microwave on high power until the milk is warm and the butter is melted, 30 seconds. Add the cheese and beer and microwave on high power until the cheese is just melted, 30 seconds. Stir until smooth.