Hot Chocolate Tortes

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Butter and flour a baking sheet. Butter the insides of 6 metal rings that measure 3 inches wide and 2 inches high (see Note). Dip the rings in flour and set them on the prepared baking sheet.

Step 2 In a medium bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, melt the chocolate and butter, stirring occasionally, until smooth, about 5 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Step 3 In another bowl, lightly beat the egg yolks. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the chocolate until blended.

Step 4 In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in the granulated sugar until the whites are firm and glossy. Gently fold the chocolate mixture into the whites just until no white streaks remain. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours.