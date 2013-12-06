Hot Chocolate Tortes

The batter for these dense chocolate cakes from Vincent Guerithault, of Vincent Guerithault on Camelback in Phoenix, must be refrigerated for 4 hours to prevent it from overflowing during baking. Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Butter and flour a baking sheet. Butter the insides of 6 metal rings that measure 3 inches wide and 2 inches high (see Note). Dip the rings in flour and set them on the prepared baking sheet.
In a medium bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, melt the chocolate and butter, stirring occasionally, until smooth, about 5 minutes. Let cool slightly.
In another bowl, lightly beat the egg yolks. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the chocolate until blended.
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in the granulated sugar until the whites are firm and glossy. Gently fold the chocolate mixture into the whites just until no white streaks remain. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours.
Spoon the mixture into the prepared rings and bake for about 18 minutes until the tops are firm and a knife inserted between the inside of a ring and the cake comes out clean. Using a wide metal spatula, transfer the tortes to individual plates and remove the rings. The tortes will sink slightly and crack. Sift the confectioners' sugar over the tops and serve at once with whipped cream.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: lmohen
Review Body: I have been making this recipe since I first read the recipe, in their Valentine's Day issue, I think it was in 1996. The tortes will fall and crack which results in a beautiful presentation. Serve with fresh whipped cream, only slightly sweetened as the chocolate tortes will need the cream to offset the indulgence from the chocolate. The batter needs to rest for 4 hours to set. The end product is impressive and delicious. The recipe is simple and foolproof.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-16