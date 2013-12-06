Hot Biscuits

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 450°. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. Cut the butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Pour in the milk and stir gently with a wooden spoon until the dough just comes together.
Step 2
On a floured surface, pat the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick round. using a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter, stamp out 8 biscuits. Place the biscuits on a baking sheet and brush the tops with milk. Bake for 10 minutes, or until golden. Serve hot.
