Hot Biscuits
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 8 biscuits
Nancy Harmon Jenkins
August 1997

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces and chilled
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon cold milk

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. Cut the butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Pour in the milk and stir gently with a wooden spoon until the dough just comes together.

Step 2    

On a floured surface, pat the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick round. using a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter, stamp out 8 biscuits. Place the biscuits on a baking sheet and brush the tops with milk. Bake for 10 minutes, or until golden. Serve hot.

