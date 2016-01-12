Hot and Sour Yellow-Eyed Pea Soup with Chicken
© Chris Court
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Stuart Brioza

This revamp of the Chinese takeout staple gets heat from jalapeño peppers and tartness from fresh lime juice. The broth, infused with ginger, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves, is pureed with yellow-eyed peas, giving the soup a buttery richness. Amazing Asian Recipes 

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dried yellow-eyed peas, soaked overnight and drained 
  • Kosher salt 
  • One 3-pound chicken, quartered and skin discarded 
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 1 lemongrass stalk, cut into 2-inch pieces and lightly crushed 
  • 2  fresh kaffir lime leaves (see Note) 
  • One 3-inch piece of peeled fresh ginger (3 ounces)—2 inches crushed, 1 inch thinly sliced 
  • 6 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves, plus more for serving 
  • 1 cup lightly packed mint leaves, plus more for serving 
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce, preferably Red Boat 
  • 1 small jalapeño, thinly sliced, plus thin slices for serving
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1⁄4 cup fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving 
  • Thinly sliced radishes, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the yellow- eyed peas with water and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat until tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the heat, add a generous pinch of salt and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain and spread the peas on a baking sheet to cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot, combine the chicken, chicken stock, lemongrass, lime leaves, crushed ginger, 4 of the garlic cloves and 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat, skimming the surface as necessary, until the chicken is cooked and the broth is flavorful, about 40 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the 1 cup each of cilantro and mint, the fish sauce and jalapeño and let stand for 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Transfer the chicken to a plate to cool. Strain the broth through a fine sieve into a large heatproof bowl; discard the aromatics and herbs. Wipe out the pot.

Step 4    

Melt the butter in the pot. Add the sliced ginger and the remaining 2 garlic cloves and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in half of the cooked yellow-eyed peas and the chicken broth and bring just to a boil, then remove from the heat.

Step 5    

Working in batches, carefully puree the soup in a blender until smooth. Return the soup to the pot and bring just to a simmer. Remove the chicken from the bones and shred the meat. Stir the shredded chicken, lime juice and the remaining yellow-eyed peas into the soup and season lightly with salt. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve with cilantro and mint leaves, jalapeño and radish slices and lime wedges.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently and garnish just before serving.

Notes

Kaffir lime leaves are the fragrant leaves of kaffir limes, a fruit native to Indonesia, Thailand and other parts
of Southeast Asia. They are available at Southeast Asian and some Asian markets and online at importfood.com

