Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Molly Yeh
November 2014

Soft, chewy ramen noodles take traditional Hot and Sour Soup in a whole new direction. Slideshow: More Asian Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 dried lily buds
  • 5 dried wood ear mushrooms
  • 1/2 pound thick-cut bacon, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 stalks scallions, minced, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 quart chicken stock
  • 8 ounces firm tofu, diced
  • 1/2 cup bamboo shoots, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup Chinese black vinegar, plus more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • Two 3-ounce packages dried ramen noodles
  • 2-3 medium boiled eggs, cut in half
  • Chili oil, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the lily buds with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. In another small bowl, cover the dried wood ear mushrooms with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse and coarsely chop.

Step 2    

In a large pot, cook the bacon over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned and crisp, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, scallions and ginger and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the stock and bring to a simmer. Measure out 1/4 cup of the stock and set aside in a small bowl. Add the lily buds, mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, pepper and sugar to the pot, and return the soup to a simmer. Stir the cornstarch into the reserved 1/4 cup of stock and then drizzle the mixture into the soup, stirring gently until slightly thickened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the ramen noodles and simmer for the amount of time specified in the manufacturer's instructions.

Step 3    

Taste and add more of the vinegar and soy sauce if desired. Divide into bowls and top each with half a boiled egg. Garnish with the scallions. Serve with chili oil.

Make Ahead

Steps 1 and 2 can be made the day before. Cook the ramen noodles directly before serving.

Notes

Lily buds, wood ear mushrooms, and Chinese black vinegar are available at Asian grocery stores. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up