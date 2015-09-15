Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen

In a small bowl, cover the lily buds with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. In another small bowl, cover the dried wood ear mushrooms with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse and coarsely chop.

Step 2

In a large pot, cook the bacon over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned and crisp, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, scallions and ginger and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the stock and bring to a simmer. Measure out 1/4 cup of the stock and set aside in a small bowl. Add the lily buds, mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, pepper and sugar to the pot, and return the soup to a simmer. Stir the cornstarch into the reserved 1/4 cup of stock and then drizzle the mixture into the soup, stirring gently until slightly thickened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the ramen noodles and simmer for the amount of time specified in the manufacturer's instructions.