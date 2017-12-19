Hot-and-Sour Soup 
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
4 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Brandon Jew
January 2018

Brandon Jew, the chef at Mister Jiu’s in New York City, makes the hot and sour soup of your dreams: it’s an alluring mix of pliant mushrooms, springy cubes of tofu, and sweet crabmeat in a rich broth Feel free to add a few pieces of seasonal vegetables, like tomatoes or peas, to each bowl.  Slideshow: More Hot and Sour Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 pounds fish bones 
  • 4 cups ice cubes 
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped 
  • 1/2 fennel bulb, chopped 
  • 1/2 leek, chopped 
  • One 1-inch piece of ginger, chopped 
  • 2 strips of lemon zest 
  • 1 parsley sprig 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided 
  • 3 white onions, chopped (1 1/2 pounds) 
  • 2 pounds steamed Dungeness crab, King crab, or other hard crab legs, shells and meat separated 
  • 1 lemongrass stalk, smashed and chopped 
  • 1 cup Shaoxing wine 
  • 1/4 cup black vinegar, plus more for serving 
  • Kosher salt
  • White pepper 
  • 24 dried lily bulbs 
  • 4 ounces fresh nameko or honshimeji mushrooms 
  • 4 ounces fresh wood ear mushrooms 
  • 7 ounces firm tofu or yuba sheets, cut into 3/4-inch pieces 
  • Cilantro leaves and nasturtium petals, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a large fine sieve over a large pot. In a separate large stockpot, combine the fish bones, ice cubes, and 5 quarts of water, and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, skimming. Add the celery, fennel, leek, ginger, lemon zest, and parsley, and cook over low heat for 2 hours. Strain the broth into the prepared pot; discard the solids.  

Step 2    

Wipe out the stockpot. Add 1/4 cup of the oil, the onions, crab shells, and lemongrass, and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the wine, and cook, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom, until almost dry, about 3 minutes. Add the broth, bring to a simmer, and cook over moderately low heat for 1 hour. Wipe out the large pot, and set a large fine sieve on top. Strain the broth; discard the solids. Add the black vinegar, and season with salt and white pepper.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, cover the lily buds with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. Drain, and discard the tough tips.

Step 4    

In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add all of the mushrooms, and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 5 minutes. Spoon the mushrooms, lily bulbs, tofu, cilantro, nasturtium petals, and crabmeat into 4 bowls. Ladle in the broth, and serve with extra black vinegar. 

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up