Hot and Sour Cucumbers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sasha Martin
May 2015

Instead of serving cucumbers cold, blogger Sasha Martin looks to China for this warm, crisp, tangy stir-fry of cucumbers and mushrooms spiced with ginger, garlic and jalapeño. Slideshow: More Cucumber Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced
  • 1 jalapeño, minced
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
  • 1 hothouse cucumber, sliced 1/2 inch thick on the diagonal
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the sesame oil. Add the garlic and ginger and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and jalapeño and cook, stirring, until the mushrooms start to soften, about  2 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, sugar, cucumber slices and  2 tablespoons of water and stir  to coat in the sauce. Cover and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the cucumbers are tender and the sauce is thickened, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt. Serve warm.

