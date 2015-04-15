Hot and Sour Cucumbers

Step

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the sesame oil. Add the garlic and ginger and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and jalapeño and cook, stirring, until the mushrooms start to soften, about 2 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, sugar, cucumber slices and 2 tablespoons of water and stir to coat in the sauce. Cover and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the cucumbers are tender and the sauce is thickened, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt. Serve warm.