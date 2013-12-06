Horseradish Granité

This light granité tops Tristan Welch's Spinach Soup. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, puree the milk with the horseradish. Transfer to a small glass baking dish and season with salt. Freeze for about 1 hour, until firm. Using a fork, scrape the granité until snow-like. Serve right away.
Make Ahead
The granité can be frozen for up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before scraping.
Serve With
