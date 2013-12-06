Horseradish Granité
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3/4 cup
Tristan Welch
January 2009

This light granité tops Tristan Welch's Spinach Soup. Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish, drained
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree the milk with the horseradish. Transfer to a small glass baking dish and season with salt. Freeze for about 1 hour, until firm. Using a fork, scrape the granité until snow-like. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The granité can be frozen for up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before scraping.

Serve With

Spinach Soup.

