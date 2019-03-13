Horseradish Butter
Christopher Testani
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2/3 cup
Hillary Sterling
April 2019

At Vic’s in New York City, Hillary Sterling makes this simple horseradish butter to top a crispy, bubbly homemade Matzo that’s served as part of a special Passover menu at the restaurant. Look for fresh horseradish, which is far more flavorful then the jarred option, at Asian supermarkets.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium garlic head 
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 
  • 1 medium garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup unsalted 83% (European-style) butter (such as Kerrygold) (4 ounces), softened 
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish 
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh horseradish 
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut off and discard tip of garlic head, exposing tops of cloves. Drizzle trimmed garlic head with 1 tablespoon oil, and wrap tightly in aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until garlic is tender and lightly caramelized, about 40 minutes. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Gently squeeze garlic cloves from garlic head, discarding skins. Place 1 of the roasted garlic cloves in a food processor. Reserve remaining roasted garlic cloves for another use.

Step 2    

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small skillet over medium. Add chopped garlic; cook, stirring often, until garlic is tender but not brown, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Remove from heat; transfer chopped garlic to food processor.

Step 3    

Add butter, prepared horseradish, fresh horseradish, salt, and lemon zest to food processor; process until combined, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Serve at room temperature. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up