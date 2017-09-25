Hors d’Oeuvres Sandwich

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the meatballs In a large bowl, mix together the beef, egg, breadcrumbs and onion. Combine the ketchup and grape jelly in a large saucepan and bring to a bare simmer. Form the beef mixture into 3/4-inch meatballs and place each one in the ketchup sauce. Simmer the meatballs until cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2 Make the spanakopita Preheat the oven to 375°. In a skillet, heat the butter over medium-high heat until foaming. Add the spinach and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until the spinach is wilted, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Transfer the cooked spinach to a fine-mesh sieve and, using a spoon, press out as much liquid as possible. Place the spinach in a large bowl, add the feta and dill and stir gently until mixed; set aside.

Step 3 On a well-floured work surface, roll out the puff pastry to slightly large than its original size. Cut out 5-inch squares of pastry and place 2 tablespoons of the spinach mixture in one corner of each pastry square, leaving 1/2-inch of space around the edges. Brush the edges of each pastry with water, then fold the pastry diagonally to create a triangle of stuffed dough. Crimp the edges with a fork and brush the tops with the egg. Transfer the pastry to a baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until browned and crisp.

Step 4 Make the deviled eggs Slice the hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and place the yolks in a medium bowl. Add the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, onion powder and celery salt. Stir with a fork until well combined. If desired, place the filling in a pastry bag and pipe the mixture into the egg white halves; otherwise, spoon the filling into the eggs. Dust each egg with paprika.