Honor Amongst Thieves

This is Alex Renshaw’s take on a tiki cocktail. “It’s essentially a sour that I broke the rules with,” he says. Renshaw sweetens the sugarcane-based cachaça and bourbon with pineapple juice and citrusy Velvet Falernum. Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce aged cachaça, preferably Novo Fogo
  • 1 ounce 100-proof bourbon, such as Old Forester Signature
  • 1 ounce unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 1/2 ounce Velvet Falernum (clove-spiced liqueur)
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 ounce Simple Syrup
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving
  • 3 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the cachaça, bourbon, pineapple juice, Velvet Falernum, lime juice and Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube and garnish with the bitters.

