Honor Amongst Thieves

This is Alex Renshaw’s take on a tiki cocktail. “It’s essentially a sour that I broke the rules with,” he says. Renshaw sweetens the sugarcane-based cachaça and bourbon with pineapple juice and citrusy Velvet Falernum.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the cachaça, bourbon, pineapple juice, Velvet Falernum, lime juice and Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube and garnish with the bitters.
