Honeydew Granita
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3 cups
John Lambrakis

Use this granita for making the Honey Don't cocktail. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1/4 medium honeydew melon, peeled
  • 1 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 2 mint leaves
  • 1 teaspoon Midori
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/4 ounce fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree the honeydew, Simple Syrup, mint, Midori, salt and fruit juices. Transfer to a small, shallow pan and freeze, stirring with a fork every 15 minutes, until the texture is icy and flaky, about 1 1/2 hours. The granita can be kept in the freezer for up to 1 week; if it becomes solid, chop into chunks and puree in a food processor until fluffy.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up