Honeydew Granita

Step

In a blender, puree the honeydew, Simple Syrup, mint, Midori, salt and fruit juices. Transfer to a small, shallow pan and freeze, stirring with a fork every 15 minutes, until the texture is icy and flaky, about 1 1/2 hours. The granita can be kept in the freezer for up to 1 week; if it becomes solid, chop into chunks and puree in a food processor until fluffy.