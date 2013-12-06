Honeycrisp Apple Sangria
Serves : makes 1 quart
Adam Seger
October 2007

At Nacional 27 in Chicago, Adam Seger creates seasonal sangrias with fresh ingredients, like this autumn-inspired sangria.  More Sangrias

Ingredients

  • 2 Honeycrisp apples
  • One 750-milliliter bottle unoaked Chardonnay
  • 1/3 cup peach Schnapps
  • 1/4 cup pisco
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 oranges, 1 quartered
  • 1 lemon, quartered
  • 1 lime, quartered
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 quarter-size slices of fresh ginger
  • 3 cloves
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Ice
  • Club soda
  • Mint sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Peel, core and chop one of the apples. In a bowl, combine the Chardonnay, Schnapps, pisco and honey. Add the quartered orange, the lemon, lime, cinnamon sticks, the chopped apple, ginger and cloves and refrigerate at least 4 hours.

Step 2    

Strain the sangria into a pitcher. Peel, core and finely chop the remaining apple. Peel, section and chop the remaining orange. Mix the apple and orange in a bowl.

Step 3    

On a small plate, blend the sugar and cinnamon. Moisten the rims of wine glasses and dip in the cinnamon sugar to coat. Fill the glasses with ice. Pour in the sangria until three-quarters full. Top with a splash of club soda. Garnish with a spoonful of the chopped apple and orange and a mint sprig.

