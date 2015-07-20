Honey-Thyme Chicken-and-Apricot Kebabs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
August 2015

To amp up simple grilled chicken kebabs, F&W’s Justin Chapple adds fresh apricots to the skewers and brushes them with a sticky, fragrant honey-thyme glaze. Slideshow: More Grilled Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon chopped thyme leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 apricots—halved, pitted and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 12 long wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the honey and 1 tablespoon of water with the thyme. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Light a grill or heat a grill pan. Thread the chicken and apricots onto the skewers. Brush the kebabs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is just cooked through, about 10 minutes. Brush the hot kebabs with the honey-thyme mixture and serve.

