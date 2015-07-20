Honey-Thyme Chicken-and-Apricot Kebabs

In a small bowl, whisk the honey and 1 tablespoon of water with the thyme. Season with salt and pepper.

Light a grill or heat a grill pan. Thread the chicken and apricots onto the skewers. Brush the kebabs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is just cooked through, about 10 minutes. Brush the hot kebabs with the honey-thyme mixture and serve.