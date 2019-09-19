Play around with your favorite local honey varieties for an added layer of flavor. Use leftover honey syrup to sweeten lemonade, stir into hot tea, or make a granita.
Recipe reprinted from Apéritif: Cocktail Hour the French Way. Copyright © 2018 by Rebekah Peppler. Photographs by Joann Pai. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.
How to Make It
Step
Bring honey and 1 cup water to a simmer in a small pot over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until honey is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Cool at room temperature 1 hour.
Make Ahead
Store chilled in an airtight container up to 3 weeks.