Honey Syrup
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 3/4 cups
By Rebekah Peppler
October 2019

Play around with your favorite local honey varieties for an added layer of flavor. Use leftover honey syrup to sweeten lemonade, stir into hot tea, or make a granita.

Recipe reprinted from Apéritif: Cocktail Hour the French Way. Copyright © 2018 by Rebekah Peppler. Photographs by Joann Pai. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mild honey
  • 1 cup water

How to Make It

Step

Bring honey and 1 cup water to a simmer in a small pot over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until honey is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Cool at room temperature 1 hour.

Make Ahead

Store chilled in an airtight container up to 3 weeks.

