Honey Sesame Chicken
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

For an even different take on this already updated classic, substitute maple syrup for the honey. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

Sauce

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sambal oelek 

Chicken

  • 2 pounds boneless chicken thighs, skinless
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 scallions, sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the sauce:

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the ginger, garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 3 minutes. In a bowl, stir together the stock, honey, soy sauce, corn starch, vinegar, and samba oelek. Whisk the stock mixture into the saucepan and bring to a boil, whisking, until thickened. Reserve the sauce.

Step 2    Make the chicken:

Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, cornstarch, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade. In a medium pot, heat the oil to 375°F. Cook the chicken in batches, stirring occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 4 to 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken as cooked to paper towels to drain, then toss with the sauce. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter and sprinkle with the sesame seeds and scallions. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up