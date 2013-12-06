Honey-Mustard Cranberry Sauce
This cranberry sauce gets a sweet-spicy kick from honey mustard. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Side Dishes Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cranberries (1/2 pound)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup orange-blossom honey
  • 1 tablespoon grainy mustard

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries, water and honey and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and stir in the mustard. Serve the sauce warm or cool.

Notes

One Tablespoon Calories 37 kcal, Total Fat .1 gm, Saturated Fat 0 gm

