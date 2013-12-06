Honey-Mustard Cranberry Sauce

This cranberry sauce gets a sweet-spicy kick from honey mustard. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Side Dishes Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries, water and honey and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and stir in the mustard. Serve the sauce warm or cool.
Notes
One Tablespoon Calories 37 kcal, Total Fat .1 gm, Saturated Fat 0 gm
