Honey-Mustard- Braised Radishes and Mustard Greens 
Coconut-Braised Collards
Grilled Greens with Popped Mustard Seeds and Ginger
  1. Home
  2. Side Dishes
  3. Vegetable Side Dishes

Honey-Mustard- Braised Radishes and Mustard Greens 

Star chef Grant Achatz features pungent mustard three ways in this surprisingly easy side dish, including the nose-tingling condiment, the greens and the seeds.

Slideshow: More Greens Recipes
  • Total Time:
  • Servings: 8
KEY: Vegetable Side Dishes, Side Dishes

Related Video

More Videos
How to Make Creamy Riced Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter 
  • 3/4 cup finely grated peeled fresh horseradish 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons honey 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 small bunch of radishes (5 ounces)—tops coarsely chopped (1 cup), 1 radish thinly sliced and remaining radishes quartered 
  • 2 bunches of mustard greens (1 1/4 pounds), stemmed and chopped (16 cups) 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives 

How to make this recipe

  1. In a small dry skillet, toast the mustard seeds over low heat until fragrant, about 5 minutes. 

  2. In a large saucepan, combine the butter, horseradish,  garlic, shallots, vinegar, honey and mustard with 2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer over moderately high heat and  cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 10 minutes.  Add the quartered radishes  and cook until beginning  to soften, about 3 minutes. In batches, add the radish  tops and mustard greens and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to  a shallow serving bowl and top with the sliced radish. Sprinkle with the chives and mustard seeds and serve.
Contributed By Photo © Michael Turek Published December 2016





1093732 recipes/honey-mustard- braised-radishes-and-mustard-greens  2016-11-07T14:36:15+00:00 Grant Achatz december-2016 recipes,honey-mustard- braised-radishes-and-mustard-greens  1093732
Close

Aggregate Rating value: 0

Review Count: 0

Worst Rating: 0

Best Rating: 5

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement