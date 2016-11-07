Honey-Mustard- Braised Radishes and Mustard Greens
Star chef Grant Achatz features pungent mustard three ways in this surprisingly easy side dish, including the nose-tingling condiment, the greens and the seeds.
- Total Time:
- Servings: 8
Ingredients
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 3/4 cup finely grated peeled fresh horseradish
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 shallots, minced
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 small bunch of radishes (5 ounces)—tops coarsely chopped (1 cup), 1 radish thinly sliced and remaining radishes quartered
- 2 bunches of mustard greens (1 1/4 pounds), stemmed and chopped (16 cups)
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
How to make this recipe
-
In a small dry skillet, toast the mustard seeds over low heat until fragrant, about 5 minutes.
-
In a large saucepan, combine the butter, horseradish, garlic, shallots, vinegar, honey and mustard with 2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer over moderately high heat and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Add the quartered radishes and cook until beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. In batches, add the radish tops and mustard greens and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a shallow serving bowl and top with the sliced radish. Sprinkle with the chives and mustard seeds and serve.