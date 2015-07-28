Honey-Lime Glazed Chicken Legs
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Chipotle peppers in adobo are available, canned, from most supermarkets. Slideshow: More Fast and Healthy Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped chipotle in adobo
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds chicken legs, split

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, stir together the honey, lime juice, chipotle, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade and let stand while oven preheats.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Step 3    

Place chicken along with the marinade on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet and roast until golden and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.

