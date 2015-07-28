Honey-Lime Glazed Chicken Legs

©Ian Knauer
Chipotle peppers in adobo are available, canned, from most supermarkets. Slideshow: More Fast and Healthy Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, stir together the honey, lime juice, chipotle, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade and let stand while oven preheats.
Step 2
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
Step 3
Place chicken along with the marinade on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet and roast until golden and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5