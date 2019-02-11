Honey-Glazed Sweet Potato Steaks with Brussels Sprouts 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Spike Gjerde
March 2019

Be sure to use a cast-iron skillet for this recipe; it maintains heat and will result in beautifully caramelized honey and well-cooked brussels sprouts. If you’re in a hurry, don’t worry about separating their leaves—the dish will still taste great.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) Hayman or O’Henry sweet potato, peeled
  • 1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons medium-grind sea salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon fish pepper flakes or crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/2 pound large brussels sprouts, halved
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons clover honey (such as H.T. Krantz), divided 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut sweet potato lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick slabs. Place the 2 center-cut potato slabs on a cutting board; reserve remaining sweet potato pieces for another use. Score 1 side of each slab in an 1/8-inch-deep diamond pattern. Stir together ginger, 1 teaspoon salt, coriander, and fish pepper flakes in a small bowl. Rub mixture evenly on sweet potato slabs.

Step 2    

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high until smoking, about 3 minutes. Add oil, and swirl to coat bottom of skillet. Add sweet potatoes, scored side down, and cook until bottoms are golden brown, about 1 minute. Flip and arrange brussels sprouts, cut sides down, in a single layer around sweet potatoes. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons honey; transfer skillet to preheated oven. Roast until sprouts are tender and cut sides are caramelized, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove sprouts from skillet, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Return skillet to oven; roast at 400°F until sweet potatoes are tender, 5 to 8 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, carefully separate brussels sprouts leaves, trimming stem ends if needed. Set aside.

Step 4    

Remove skillet from oven, and drizzle sweet potatoes with remaining 1/4 cup honey. Tilt skillet, and baste sweet potatoes until honey caramelizes and sweet potatoes are glazed, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer sweet potato steaks to serving plates. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and drizzle with remaining caramelized honey in skillet. Top with brussels sprout leaves.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up