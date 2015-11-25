Honey-Garlic Baked Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Place the drumsticks in a rimmed ovenproof dish just large enough to hold them. Sprinkle the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt and 1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground pepper. Place in the middle of the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, whisk together the garlic, honey, brown sugar, soy sauce, molasses, 1/4 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper and the Sriracha (if using).

Step 3 Remove the chicken from the oven and pour the sauce over it. Turn on the broiler. Place the chicken on the second rack from the top and broil on each side for 5 to 8 minutes, until the skin is dark and crispy. Remove the chicken from the oven.