Honey-Flower Pie

At The Long I Pie Shop in Denver, Shauna Lott is working to close the gap in employment and job skills for people who could use some stability in their lives. Lott’s past life as a case manager for youth and refugees informs her work at the shop, where she hopes the communal act of sharing a pie will help her customers dig into deeper conversations. This pie, which combines honey and dried lavender in a silky filling, topped with crunchy sea salt, is best with a mild-tasting honey such as clover, which really lets the lavender shine.
How to Make It
Combine granulated sugar and lavender in a food processor; process until lavender is incorporated, about 20 seconds. Transfer to bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add butter, cornmeal, and kosher salt; beat on medium-low speed until combined, about 10 seconds. Stir in honey, vinegar, and vanilla. Add cream and eggs; beat on medium-low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. Cover and chill 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Pour chilled honey filling into frozen pie shell. Bake in preheated oven until top is dark brown and filling is set around edges, 45 to 50 minutes, covering edges of crust with aluminum foil after 35 minutes if crust is getting too dark. Remove from oven; sprinkle with sea salt. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 4 hours.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5