Honey-Flower Pie

At The Long I Pie Shop in Denver, Shauna Lott is working to close the gap in employment and job skills for people who could use some stability in their lives. Lott’s past life as a case manager for youth and refugees informs her work at the shop, where she hopes the communal act of sharing a pie will help her customers dig into deeper conversations. This pie, which combines honey and dried lavender in a silky filling, topped with crunchy sea salt, is best with a mild-tasting honey such as clover, which really lets the lavender shine.