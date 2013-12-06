Honey-Caramelized Apricots
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tony Maws
July 2003

In the United States, chefs are expected to have something complicated and dramatic on the dessert menu. But after several courses plus cheese, a piece of fruit is often the best ending. In this dish, Tony Maws simply broils beautiful apricots with a little honey and puts a scoop of ice cream on the plate, which makes a sauce for the fruit as it melts.

Ingredients

  • 8 ripe apricots, halved and pitted
  • 1/2 cup fragrant honey, such as lavender
  • Vanilla ice cream

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the broiler. Arrange the apricot halves, cut side up, on a rimmed baking sheet. Spoon 1/2 tablespoon of honey into each apricot half. Broil the apricots 4 inches from the heat for 3 to 4 minutes, rotating the sheet once, until bubbling and caramelized. Transfer 4 apricot halves to each plate and serve with a scoop of ice cream.

Notes

If you only have a broiler drawer that cooks food very close the flame, roast the honey-filled apricots for 3 minutes in a 450° oven and caramelize them under the broiler for the last minute or so.

