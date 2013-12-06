Honey-Buttered Grilled Corn

Spreading butter, honey and a pinch of spicy cayenne over fresh corn on the cob, then grilling it in the husk, makes it insanely good—sweet with a hint of heat. Slideshow: Great Grilled Corn Recipes
How to Make It
Pull the husks back from each ear of corn, leaving them attached to the stem. Holding an ear of corn in one hand, gather the husk together so that it covers the stem, forming a sort of handle. Remove all of the corn silk.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small bowl, blend the butter and honey. Working with 1 ear of corn at a time, using the husk as a handle, spread about 2 tablespoons of the honey butter all over the kernels. Season the corn with salt and cayenne, then press a sprig of oregano onto the kernels. Pull the husks back over the corn and tie with kitchen string. Repeat with the remaining 3 ears of corn.
Grill the corn over moderate heat, turning, until the husks are lightly charred and the corn kernels are just tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer the corn to a platter, remove the kitchen string and serve.
