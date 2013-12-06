Honey-Buttered Grilled Corn

How to Make It

Step 1 Pull the husks back from each ear of corn, leaving them attached to the stem. Holding an ear of corn in one hand, gather the husk together so that it covers the stem, forming a sort of handle. Remove all of the corn silk.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small bowl, blend the butter and honey. Working with 1 ear of corn at a time, using the husk as a handle, spread about 2 tablespoons of the honey butter all over the kernels. Season the corn with salt and cayenne, then press a sprig of oregano onto the kernels. Pull the husks back over the corn and tie with kitchen string. Repeat with the remaining 3 ears of corn.