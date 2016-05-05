Honey-Butter Potato Chips
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Tory Miller
June 2016

These sweet and salty potato chips are a sensation in Seoul, where people stand on line to get them. Tory Miller serves them at his restaurant Sujeo in Madison, Wisconsin, glazing the just-fried chips in honey butter. Slideshow: More Bar Snacks

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 2 baking potatoes (1 pound), peeled and sliced crosswise 1/16 inch thick on a mandoline
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup clover honey
  • Fine sea salt and gochugaru (red pepper flakes), for seasoning

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 325°. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

Step 2    

Fry the potatoes in batches, stirring, until light golden and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potato chips to the paper towels to drain.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter with 2 tablespoons of the honey and bring to a boil. Add half of the potato chips and remove the  pan from the heat. Gently toss the potato chips until evenly coated and transfer  to a serving bowl; season with sea salt and gochugaru. Repeat with the remaining butter, honey and potato chips and more sea salt and gochugaru.

