Honey-Butter Potato Chips

Fry the potatoes in batches, stirring, until light golden and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potato chips to the paper towels to drain.

Step 3

In a large nonstick skillet, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter with 2 tablespoons of the honey and bring to a boil. Add half of the potato chips and remove the pan from the heat. Gently toss the potato chips until evenly coated and transfer to a serving bowl; season with sea salt and gochugaru. Repeat with the remaining butter, honey and potato chips and more sea salt and gochugaru.