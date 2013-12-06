Honey-and-Thyme Custards

In a saucepan, cook the 1/3 cup of honey over moderately low heat for 2 minutes. Add the heavy cream, milk, thyme and vanilla bean and seeds and simmer over low heat for 4 minutes. Discard the thyme and vanilla bean.

Step 2

In a heatproof bowl, whisk the egg yolks, cornstarch and sugar. Gradually whisk in the hot honey milk. Return to the saucepan; whisk over moderate heat until thickened and bubbling, 3 to 4 minutes. Off the heat, whisk in the softened gelatin. Strain into 4 small jars and refrigerate until chilled, 1 hour. Serve with berries, honey and a sprinkling of sea salt.