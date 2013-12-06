Honey-and-Thyme Custards
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Kish
June 2013

Top Chef winner Kristen Kish cooks honey to give it a deeper flavor; it’s key in her fantastic custard, which she serves in jars topped with fresh fruit. Slideshow: More Easy Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup mild honey, such as clover, plus more for serving
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped
  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon unflavored gelatin, softened in 1 tablespoon of water
  • Raspberries and sea salt, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, cook the 1/3 cup of honey over moderately low heat for 2 minutes. Add the heavy cream, milk, thyme and vanilla bean and seeds and simmer over low heat for 4 minutes. Discard the thyme and vanilla bean.

Step 2    

In a heatproof bowl, whisk the egg yolks, cornstarch and sugar. Gradually whisk in the hot honey milk. Return to the saucepan; whisk over moderate heat until thickened and bubbling, 3 to 4 minutes. Off the heat, whisk in the softened gelatin. Strain into 4 small jars and refrigerate until chilled, 1 hour. Serve with berries, honey and a sprinkling of sea salt.

